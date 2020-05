A handout photograph made available by 10 Downing Street shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appearing before the Liaison Committee during the coronavirus via zoom from the Cabinet room in n10 Downing Street in London, Britain 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDREW PARSONS/DOWNING STREET

The United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson came under pressure from politicians to explain his decision to stand by a top advisor accused of breaking lockdown rules as the number of Covid-19 deaths Wednesday rose by 412.

The Conservative Party leader dismissed calls to launch an inquiry into the actions of Dominic Cummings, who drove 418 kilometers (260 miles) from London to a family property in Durham during the lockdown, news of which prompted widespread anger in the UK.EFE-EPA

