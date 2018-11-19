British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Conference in London, Britain, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Conference in London, Britain, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

UK PM May defends her Brexit deal, says EU nationals no longer front of queue

The United Kingdom's prime minister addressed British business leaders Monday to defend her provisional Brexit deal and try to quell mutinies within her Conservative Party by insisting that thanks to it European Union citizens would no longer have preferential access to jobs in her country.

Theresa May told the Confederation of British Industry's annual conference that she advocated the commercial benefits of ending free movement with the EU, one of the cornerstone policies in the conservative politician's draft withdrawal deal.

"It will no longer be the case that EU nationals, regardless of the skills or experience they have to offer, can jump the queue ahead of engineers from Sydney or software developers from Delhi," said. "Instead of a system based on where a person is from, we will have one that is built around the talents and skills a person has to offer."

"Not only will this deliver on the verdict on the referendum, it should lead to greater opportunity for young people in this country to access training and skilled employment," she added.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier earlier said the 27 remaining member states had given their backing to the draft deal.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, is also scheduled to address the business lobby.

The speech is to cap off a tough week for the prime minister after the publication of her draft withdrawal agreement sparked a backlash within her own party including pressure from a handful of cabinet members to renegotiate the terms of the withdrawal with Brussels and also opprobrium from the right-wing Northern Irish outfit that props up her minority government in Parliament.

On Thursday, Brexit secretary Dominic Raab resigned in protest at the deal – he was replaced the following day with Stephen Baker, a former health minister.

May was also forced to find a replacement work and pensions secretary as Esther McVey, a Brexit supporter, resigned.

Around five frontbenchers, including environment secretary Michael Gove and international trade secretary Liam Fox, both influential Leave figures, have lobbied for May to return to the negotiating table ahead of the European Council Brexit summit on Nov. 25.

They have taken issue with the blueprint deal on a backstop, a sort of insurance policy requested by the EU that would avoid having a hard border in Ireland by keeping the UK in a form of a customs union and therefore bound by EU rules until a future relationship is drawn up.

They oppose the UK's inability to withdraw from such a deal unilaterally and have lamented the open-ended time period May has placed on the transition period.

A storm was also brewing in the backbenches in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of UK lawmaking, where leading ultra-conservative figures like Jacob Rees-Mogg got the ball rolling on a leadership challenge, although have yet to secure the 48 signatures required to file a no-confidence motion against their PM.

The UK is set to leave the EU on Mar. 29, 2019, almost three years after the electorate narrowly voted to abandon the bloc.

European Council president, Donald Tusk, recently reiterated his stance that the Brexit negotiations were simply about damage limitation but that the EU was prepared for any outcome, including a no-deal scenario.

He added, however, that the bloc was best prepared for a no-Brexit scenario.