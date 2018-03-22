British Prime Minister Theresa May stands in silence after laying a floral tribute outside parliament in London, Britain, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The prime minister of the United Kingdom said Thursday she would be reaffirming her country's commitment to the future security of Europe during her upcoming meeting with other European Union leaders.

Theresa May made her comments as she arrived for talks in Brussels.

"We also commemorate the anniversaries of terrorist attacks in Westminster and Brussels and as we remember the victims of those attacks I will once again be stressing the United Kingdom’s unconditional commitment to the future security of Europe," said the PM.

She said she would be bringing up relations with Russia with her counterparts after the nation "staged a brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom when it attempted the murder of two people on the streets of Salisbury."

Moscow has denied any role in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were found unconscious on a bench on Mar. 4.

"It’s clear that the Russian threat does not respect borders, and indeed, the incident in Salisbury was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbors," May said.

May said she was "looking forward to talking about Brexit" after "considerable progress" had been made earlier in the week.

The UK is set to withdraw from the EU on Mar. 29, 2019.