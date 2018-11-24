The prime minister of the United Kingdom was on Saturday bound for Brussels to meet the presidents of the European Commission and European Council ahead of an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders to sign off on a deal on the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.

Theresa May would be meeting Jean-Claude Juncker from 5 pm and Donald Tusk at about 6.15 pm for talks on the terms of the UK's withdrawal and a political declaration detailing the future relationship between the two parties.

The political declaration sets out the possible trade and security relationship between the UK and EU after Brexit, while the draft agreement takes the form of a 585-page document.

Article 184 of that document has provoked a reaction from Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez seeking assurances that his country would have a say in any future agreement on Gibraltar, a British overseas territory off the southern tip of Spain.

Sánchez has threatened to veto Brexit if assurances are not made. "After my conversation with Theresa May, our positions remain far away. My Government will always defend the interests of Spain. If there are no changes, we will veto Brexit," tweeted Sánchez Thursday.

The UK is set to leave the EU in Mar. 2019, after its electorate voted in favor of doing so in a narrow referendum in June 2016.