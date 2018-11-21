The prime minister of the United Kingdom arrived in Brussels on Wednesday where she met the president of the European Commission to go over final details in the negotiations for her country's withdrawal from the European Union.

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker went into the European Commission together and did not make any comments to the journalists gathered outside for their arrival.

The meeting between the pair would be dedicated to the deal hammered out between the UK and the EU on the country's withdrawal from the bloc, which has already received the backing of May's cabinet, as well as a political declaration on the EU's future relationship with the departing member state.

The two documents needed to be finalized ahead of an extraordinary EU summit on Sunday at which EU leaders were expected to sign off on the deal.

"If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting, in order to finalize and formalize the Brexit agreement," European Council President Donald Tusk said earlier in the month.