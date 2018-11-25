British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference at the end of European council in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference at the end of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The prime minister of the United Kingdom said Sunday her government had come away from negotiations with Brussels with the best deal available and that an upcoming parliamentary vote would be crucial in determining the country’s future.

Theresa May made her remarks following an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, where both a draft Brexit deal and a political declaration setting out the future relationship between the two parties were approved.

"Before Christmas, MPs will vote on this deal," May said. "It will be one of the most significant votes that Parliament has held for many years."

She said the vote would determine whether or not the UK moved forward into "a brighter future or open the door to yet more division and uncertainty."

According to May, British citizens "don't want to spend anymore time arguing about Brexit, they want a good deal done that fulfills the vote and allows us to come together again as a country."

The PM said she would take her deal to the House of Commons, the UK's lower house of Parliament, "confident" it was the "best deal available."