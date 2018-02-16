German Chancellor, Angela Merkel (R) officially welcomes British Prime Minister, Theresa May (L), to the opening day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 07 July 2017. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/POOL

The United Kingdom’s prime minister was on Friday set to travel to the German capital Berlin to meet with the German chancellor before giving a speech on Brexit in Munich, according to official sources.

The meeting between Theresa May and Angela Merkel would take place following the recent start of a second phase of negotiations between the UK and European Union on the former’s withdrawal from the bloc in Mar. 2019.

Besides meeting with Merkel on Friday, May was expected to give a talk in the southern city of Munich on Saturday on her country’s future security relations with the EU after Brexit.

The UK electorate narrowly voted for the country to pull out of the EU in a referendum held in June 2016.