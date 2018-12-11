The United Kingdom's prime minister is to put her Brexit deal to a vote in the lower house of Parliament before Jan. 21, a government spokesperson said Tuesday as the PM journeyed to mainland Europe in a bid to seek concessions from various European leaders.
On Monday, Theresa May decided to cancel a vote in the House of Commons slated for Tuesday after members of her own Conservative Party and opposition lawmakers suggested they would not give their backing to the agreement she reached with the European Union on her country's withdrawal from the bloc.
"I am determined to do all I can to secure the reassurances this House requires, to get this deal over the line and deliver for the British people," May told lawmakers.
The PM was meeting various EU leaders on the continent Tuesday, among them German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a bid to gain concessions that would pave the way for her deal to get past the parliamentary hurdle.
The UK is set to leave the EU on Mar. 29, 2019, following a referendum held in 2016 that saw the electorate narrowly vote in favor of such a move.