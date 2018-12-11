Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May for a working breakfast at the Catshuis, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 11 December 2018. EPA/BART MAAT

A European Union themed hat is worn at an anti-Brexit protest in central London, Britain, 11 December 2018 after British Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to postpone the Brexit deal Meaningful Vote, due to risk of rejection from Members of Parliament. Theresa May is currently on a whistle stop tour of Europe calling on the leaders of the Netherlands, Germany and EU in Brussels looking for new guide lines for her Northern Ireland backstop. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's prime minister is to put her Brexit deal to a vote in the lower house of Parliament before Jan. 21, a government spokesperson said Tuesday as the PM journeyed to mainland Europe in a bid to seek concessions from various European leaders.

On Monday, Theresa May decided to cancel a vote in the House of Commons slated for Tuesday after members of her own Conservative Party and opposition lawmakers suggested they would not give their backing to the agreement she reached with the European Union on her country's withdrawal from the bloc.

"I am determined to do all I can to secure the reassurances this House requires, to get this deal over the line and deliver for the British people," May told lawmakers.

The PM was meeting various EU leaders on the continent Tuesday, among them German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a bid to gain concessions that would pave the way for her deal to get past the parliamentary hurdle.

The UK is set to leave the EU on Mar. 29, 2019, following a referendum held in 2016 that saw the electorate narrowly vote in favor of such a move.