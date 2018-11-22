The prime minister of the United Kingdom said Thursday a draft agreement reached with the European Union on her country's future relationship with Brussels after the member state leaves the bloc was right for the UK.

Theresa May told the press outside her official residence in Downing Street that the political declaration agreed upon "in principle" with the EU "delivers on the vote of the referendum."

"The British people want this to be settled. They want a good deal that sets us on course for a brighter future. That deal is within our grasp, and I am determined to deliver it," said the PM.

She said the agreement was "right for the whole of the UK" and it returned control of the borders, money and laws to the country, while at the same time protected jobs, security and the integrity of the UK.

May said she had informed her cabinet of the political declaration and would give more details in the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament, on Thursday evening.

The PM said she spoke to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday evening and was confident the deal would benefit all of the UK family, including Gibraltar.

Ahead of an extraordinary EU summit on Sunday, May said she would be talking to her European counterparts, including Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whom she would be meeting Thursday in London.