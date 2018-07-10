A handout photo made available by 10 Downing Street (MOD) showing British Prime Minister Theresa May commencing a meeting with her Cabinet to discuss Brexit at the British Prime Minister's country residence, Chequers, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, south east England, 06 July 2018. EPA FILE/JOEL ROUSE/10 DOWNING STREET

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis (R) watch Prime Minister Theresa May (unseen) delivering her speech on the final day of Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, 04 October 2017. EPA FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) leaves 10 Downing Street, central London, Britain, 10 July 2018, to attend the Royal Air Forces 100th anniversary, following a Cabinet meeting. EPA/SEAN DEMPSEY

UK PM Theresa May says meeting with new Cabinet was productive

The United Kingdom's prime minister has described Tuesday's talks with her new-look Cabinet as productive following high profile resignations from her team amid uncertainty over the government's approach to Brexit.

Theresa May met a freshly overhauled Cabinet following the resignations of David Davis on Sunday as the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union and Boris Johnson on Monday as Foreign Secretary.

"Productive Cabinet meeting this morning – looking ahead to a busy week," the PM tweeted alongside a photograph of her ministers.

She also sent the new cabinet's "best wishes" over to the England squad ahead of its semi-final clash against Croatia at the World Cup in Russia on Wednesday.

Davis and Johnson both walked away from their ministerial posts over a Cabinet agreement arrived at on Friday to back May's proposals on leaving the EU.

Davis said he was not the best person to deliver the PM's version of Brexit, while Johnson said he could not "champion" her proposals.

"That dream is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt," Johnson penned of Brexit in his letter of resignation to May.

The PM relies on the support of the cabinet and the majority of the Conservative Party parliamentary group, whose chairman Graham Brady said Monday night had not received enough signatures in order to force a party leadership contest.

Despite the turbulence of recent days, a spokesperson from the UK's Department for Exiting the EU, now led by Dominic Raad, told EFE the government had no intention of publishing on Thursday a long-awaited Brexit white paper laying out the country's future partnership with the EU.

The white paper, which Brussels would have to analyze, would include a proposal agreed Friday at Chequers, May's official residence outside London, which sparked the resignations.

That proposal included the creation of a "common rulebook" on trade between the UK and EU post-Brexit.

Following the cabinet meeting, May would attend a Western Balkans summit in London along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, both of whom were expected to speak to the press at 4.20 pm.

She would then travel to Brussels for a two-day NATO summit ahead of welcoming United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the UK for an official visit on Thursday.