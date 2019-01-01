Police in the United Kingdom were carrying out an investigation Tuesday following a stabbing incident at a railway station in the northern English city of Manchester on New Year's Eve that led to the arrest of a man, Great Manchester Police said.

Three people were injured and hospitalized as a result of knife injuries, police said in a statement.

"A man is in police custody for questioning on suspicion of attempted murder," Greater Manchester Police said.

A man and a women in their 50s were taken to the hospital, while a British Transport Police officer who was also receiving treatment for a stab wound has since been released, according to the force.

BTP officers were called to Manchester Victoria station at 8.50 pm on Monday evening after reports of "a man with a knife," police said.

"While we don't yet know the full circumstances and are keeping an open mind, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are leading an investigation," assistance chief constable Rob Potts said in a statement.