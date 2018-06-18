The bodies of three men were on Monday found on railway tracks in London, the British Transport Police said.

Police were called to Loughborough Junction on south London early in the morning over reports that multiple bodies had been discovered on the tracks.

"It is believe they died earlier in the morning and their injuries are consistent with having been hit by a train," a BTP statement said.

Police officers were searching the railway tracks, an epa-efe journalist reported.

The bodies had not yet been formally identified, but police believed the men had been in their twenties.

An investigation was underway in order to establish why the men had been on the tracks in the early hours of Monday.

"Whilst investigations continue, our focus is on supporting those bereaved families at this difficult time and gathering as much evidence as we can," BTP said.