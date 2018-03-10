A police officer patrols a cordoned off area in Salisbury, England, on March 10, 2018, after the poisoning with a nerve agent of a former Russian spy and his daughter, both currently in critical though stable condition. EFE-EPA

United Kingdom police have identified more than 200 witnesses in their investigations to determine who poisoned the Russian double spy Sergei Skripal, currently in critical though stable condition after he and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd reported Saturday.

Rudd led an emergency committee meeting Saturday afternoon to organize an investigation involving some 250 agents from eight of the country's 11 regional counterterrorism units, along with 200 army troops.

The home secretary said after the meeting that it is still too soon to name a possible suspect in the case, and said the police need "space and time" to analyze the more than 240 clues gathered to date and to review a substantial amount of spy camera videos.

Authorities are also attempting to find out where the chemical substance was made that poisoned Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, also hospitalized in serious condition.

Both were found last Sunday slumped unconscious on a park bench in the English city of Salisbury, where security forces have cordoned off a pizza restaurant where they had eaten, as well as the graves of the late wife and son of the former Russian spy in the cemetery of this cathedral city.

"I want to stress that they are proceeding with speed and professionalism. We are putting in enormous resources to ensure that they have all the support that they need to do that," the home secretary said.

"This investigation is focused on making sure that we keep people safe and also that we collect all the evidence so that when it comes to attribution (of the attack) we will be absolutely clear where it should be," Rudd said.

Russia has denied any connection with the attempted assassination, though British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson has said that London will reply "robustly" if it is discovered that Moscow had anything to do with the poisoning.

Skripal worked for Russian intelligence services up to 2004, when he was caught divulging state secrets to the British Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6.

While being tried before a military tribunal, the spy confessed he had revealed information about dozens of Russian agents, local media reported in 2006 when he was sentenced.

The double agent regained his freedom in 2010 in exchange of spies with the United States, found refuge in the United Kingdom.

After the poisoning, British media cast doubt this week on the possibility that Skripal had ever stopped collaborating with the British Secret Intelligence Service.

By Guillermo Ximenis