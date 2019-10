Media at the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Police officers cordon off the area around the lorry at the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Police in the United Kingdom have launched a murder investigation after 39 people were found dead in a lorry container in an industrial estate in southeast England.

Authorities in the county of Essex, located to the east of London, were called out to the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays before 1.40 am on Wednesday. EFE-EPA