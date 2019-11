Police at the scene of an incident at London Bridge in London, Britain, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Police in the UK capital shot and killed a suspect in a stabbing incident near London Bridge on Friday that left several people injured, the capital's police force said.

The suspect died at the scene and had been wearing hoax explosives, according to police. EFE-EPA