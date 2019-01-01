A general view of armed police officers at Manchester Victoria Metrolink station, in Manchester, north west England, 01 January 2019, following the stabbing of three people, including a police officer at the station on 31 December 2018. EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Police in the United Kingdom said Tuesday they were treating a stabbing incident at a railway station in the northern English city of Manchester on New Year's Eve that left three people injured and led to the arrest of a man as terror-related.

Three people were injured and hospitalized as a result of knife injuries, police said in a statement.

"A man is in police custody for questioning on suspicion of attempted murder," Greater Manchester Police said.

"We are treating this as a terrorist investigation which is being led by counter terrorism officers with support from Greater Manchester Police," chief constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement.

"They were working throughout the night to piece together the details of what happened and to identify the man who was arrested," he added.

Hopkins said the incident was a "horrific attack on people out to simply enjoy the New Year's Eve celebrations in Manchester."

A man and a women in their 50s were taken to the hospital, while a British Transport Police officer who was also receiving treatment for a stab wound has since been released, according to the force.

BTP officers were called to Manchester Victoria station at 8.50 pm on Monday evening after reports of "a man with a knife," police said.

"While we don't yet know the full circumstances and are keeping an open mind, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are leading an investigation," assistance chief constable Rob Potts said in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Twitter her thoughts were "with those who were injured in the suspected terrorist attack in Manchester last night," and thanked the emergency services for their response.