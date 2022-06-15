Kigali (Rwanda), 14/06/2022.- Rwanda government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, speaks during a press conference ahead of the arrival of UK asylum seekers in Kigali, Rwanda, 14 June 2022. Yolande Makolo, Rwanda government spokesperson announced the first flight carrying the asylum seekers will arrive 15 June 2022. Rwanda signed a 158-million-USD deal with the UK to grant asylum to illegal immigrants who are in the UK as they wait for their refugee cases to be heard. (Ruanda) EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA

London (United Kingdom), 13/06/2022.- Human rights protesters demonstrate outside the Home Office in London, Britain, 13 June 2022. An Appeal Court judge has ruled against stopping the UK Home Office from flying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda. Human rights campaigners appealed at the High Court against the UK governments migrant policy which critics say is 'illegal' deportation of migrants to Rwanda. (Protestas, Ruanda, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The British government "remains committed" to its plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, UK home secretary Priti Patel said Wednesday.

The first flight carrying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was canceled after a last-minute intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Patel defended the government’s migration policy and pointed out that the “ECHC did not rule that the policy was unlawful.”

“While this decision to intervene was disappointing and surprising” given the fact that multiple British courts had upheld the government’s plans after challenges by human rights groups, “we remain committed to this policy,” Patel said.

