The British government "remains committed" to its plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, UK home secretary Priti Patel said Wednesday.
The first flight carrying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was canceled after a last-minute intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.
Speaking to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Patel defended the government’s migration policy and pointed out that the “ECHC did not rule that the policy was unlawful.”
“While this decision to intervene was disappointing and surprising” given the fact that multiple British courts had upheld the government’s plans after challenges by human rights groups, “we remain committed to this policy,” Patel said.
