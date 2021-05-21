The BBC has come under heavy criticism from senior members of the British royal family after an independent report concluded that one of its journalists had acted in a “deceitful” manner to secure an interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

The exhaustive 127-page report by former judge Lord Dyson found that journalist Martin Bashir has used false bank documents to obtain a televised interview with the princess, thus breaching guidelines, and that the BBC’s erstwhile leadership had failed to properly investigate the matter.EFE

prc/jt/mp