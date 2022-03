A man cleans debris inside a kindergarten that was damaged after shelling by the Russian military, in Podilskyi district, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A policeman stands guard next to a destroyed residential building after shelling by the Russian military, in Podilskyi district, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man and a woman walk in the debris of buildings destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 18 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

The Russian army has been "forced to change its operational approach" in Ukraine and is now pursuing a "strategy of attrition", the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense warned on Saturday.

According to the UK’s latest defense intelligence update, "the Kremlin has so far failed to achieve its original objectives."

(...)