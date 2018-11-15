The United Kingdom's secretary for exiting the European Union quit on Thursday just hours after the prime minister secured her cabinet's backing on a draft Brexit deal with Brussels following lengthy and reportedly tense meetings with her government.

Dominic Raab, who only took office in July when his predecessor David Davis quit due to his conflicting views with PM Theresa May, announced his resignation in a statement.

"I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU," the Conservative Party politician said on Twitter.

In his resignation letter to May, Raab said he could not back the proposed measures of keeping Northern Ireland in regulatory alignment with the EU and nor could he support an indefinite backstop arrangement, whereby the UK would remain in a customs union until a future deal with the bloc is fully thrashed out.

The EU welcomed May's draft deal and called an extraordinary summit on Nov. 25.