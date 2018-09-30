Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a television interview ahead of the British Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, 30 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Anti-Brexit protesters march outside of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, 30 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's Conservative Party launched its annual party conference in the English city of Birmingham on Sunday, with members of the prime minister's cabinet set to speak.

Anti-Brexit protesters gathered outside the conference brandishing European Union flags and placards, singing songs in favor of the EU and against the UK's impending withdrawal from the EU.

The conference would be kicking off with a speech by chairman, Brandon Lewis, who was expected to welcome members and call for unity within a Conservative Party that was divided over the handling of Brexit.

Other members expected to talk on Sunday were Trade Secretary Liam Fox, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt and Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson.

The main event would come Wednesday when Prime Minister Theresa May would take to the stage.