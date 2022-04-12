British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses a joint press conference with the Polish president (not pictured) following their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 07 April 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/Chris J. Ratcliffe

The United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson and his government’s finance chief Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for breaching Covid-19 rules by attending social gatherings held in government institutions during periods of lockdown in the country, Downing Street confirmed Tuesday.

London’s Metropolitan Police has so far issued at least 50 fixed penalty notices to government officials and staff who attended social gatherings during the various stages of lockdown enforced to curb Covid-19 cases in the UK, which entailed harsh restrictions on socializing and free movement.

A Downing Street spokesperson on Tuesday said: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

