Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Carrie Johnson leave the National Service of Thanksgiving held as part of the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson will on Monday face a confidence vote after enough members of his Conservative Party filed a letter calling for the measure.

Sir Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee, which groups together Conservative lawmakers not on the government payroll, announced early Monday that the threshold to trigger the vote had been reached.

“The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a confidence vote in the prime minister has been passed, therefore a vote of confidence will take place within the rules of the 1922 Committee,” he said in a televised statement.

