The United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary inquiry into claims he misled parliament over social gatherings held in official institutions during the various stages of lockdown in the country.

The motion to refer the PM to the cross-party privileges committee, lodged by the opposition Labour Party, was nodded through parliament without objections from government benches in the House of Commons.

Conservative Party leader Johnson was identified along with his wife Carrie Johnson and his finance chief Rishi Sunak among around 50 individuals who were fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking lockdown rules by holding social gatherings in government and official institutions.

