London (United Kingdom), 11/01/2022.- Downing Street in London, Britain, 11 January 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under increased pressure following further lockdown party allegations where he is said to have attended a garden party at Downing Street during lockdown in May 2020. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The British government is facing intense criticism and pressure to explain allegations that prime minister Boris Johnson attended a social gathering in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020 when the rest of the country was in the grip of Covid-19 restrictions.

The latest in a slew of similar accusations to surface in the UK press alleges that at least 40 people attended the garden party, where they had food and drinks, at the prime minister’s official residence. EFE

prc/jt/ks