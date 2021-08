A handout photo made available by the U.S. Central Command Public Affairs via DVIDS shows U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing forward deploy to support the Afghanistan evacuation from an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia, 21 August 2021. EFE/EPA/U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a debate on the Afghanistan crisis, in the House of Commons in London, Britain, 18 August 2021. EFE/EPA/UK Parliament / Roger Harris HANDOUT

Former interpreters for the British forces in Afghanistan demonstrate outside the Home Office in London, Britain 23 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

UK's Johnson will urge Biden to keep US troops in Kabul beyond deadline

The United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson is set to ask United States president Joe Biden to extend the deployment of American troops in Afghanistan beyond the current 31 August deadline in order to complete the evacuation process from Kabul airport.

Johnson will make the request at a G7 meeting on Tuesday, UK media report. EFE

vg/jt/mp