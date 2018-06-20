British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain, 20 June 2018 to attend Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom's House of Commons on Wednesday narrowly rejected an amendment that would have given them veto powers over a final Brexit deal in what came as a victory for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government.

The proposal, sent to the House of Commons from the upper House of Lords, which would have had an important effect on the way the UK conducted its exit from the European Union, was shot down by 319 votes against and 303 votes in favor.

It had been lodged in the Commons by MP for Beaconsfield and former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, one of the handful of so-called Conservative rebels who threatened to rail against May.

But May survived the rebellion in a narrow victory for her minority government.

The UK is set to withdraw from the EU on the Mar. 29, 2019.