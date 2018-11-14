Reporters wait outside No. 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday, Nov. 14, during a special Cabinet meeting on a draft Brexit accord with the European Union. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside No. 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday, Nov. 14. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The UK government gave its support Wednesday to a draft agreement with the European Union on the terms of Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said after meeting with her Cabinet.