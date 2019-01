A screen grab of the video feed from the UK House of Commons showing Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, Jan. 16. EFE-EPA/Parliamentary Recording Unit/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no-confidence Wednesday in the lower house of the UK Parliament.

Members of the House of Commons voted 325-306 against the motion brought by the leader of the main opposition Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, in the wake of Tuesday's resounding defeat of the withdrawal agreement May negotiated with the European Union.