Video grab showing British Prime Minister Theresa May in the House of Commons in London on Jan. 16, 2019, during the no-confidence vote against her, a vote which she survived. EFE-EPA/ Parliamentary Recording Unit / Obligatory Credit:PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Video grab showing the main opponent to Britain's Conservative government, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (l) and his party colleague Tom Watson (r) on Jan. 16, 2019, during the no-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister Theresa May, a vote which May survived. EFE-EPA/ Parliamentary Recording Unit / Obligatory Credit: PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

Video grab showing British Prime Minister Theresa May (c) in the House of Commons in London on Jan. 16, 2019, during the no-confidence vote against her, a vote which she survived. EFE-EPA/ Parliamentary Recording Unit / Obligatory Credit:PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Video grab showing the British House of Commons during the no-confidence vote on Jan. 16, 2019, on Prime Minister Theresa May, a vote that she survived. EFE-EPA/ Parliamentary Recording Unit / Obligatory Credit: PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no-confidence Wednesday in the lower house of the UK Parliament.

Members of the House of Commons voted 325-306 against the motion brought by the leader of the main opposition Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, in the wake of Tuesday's resounding defeat of the withdrawal agreement May negotiated with the European Union.

After learning the result, the prime minister said that "We will continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we made to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum," referring to the June 2016 vote by which Britons opted to abandon the EU.

"I would like to invite the leaders of parliamentary parties to meet with me individually, and I would like to start these meetings tonight," May added.

She said that her government and British lawmakers in general have the responsibility of finding a road forward that will have majority support in the House of Commons

The most euroskeptical wing of the Conservative, as well as their colleagues in the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party, on Wednesday backed May to continue as prime minister, despite the fact that on Tuesday they had opposed her pact regarding the conditions for Britain's leaving the EU.

Both groups are demanding that she return to Brussels to obtain concessions about the Irish backstop mechanism designed to prevent a hard border from being implemented between Northern Ireland and Ireland proper, despite the fact that the EU so far has said that it was opposed to reopening Brexit negotiations, which were finalized last November.

May has until Monday to return to Parliament and present a Plan B for the Brexit, which will materialize if no agreement is reached with Brussels to extend the negotiations beyond March 29.

During the debate on the censure motion, May argued that calling early general elections would be the "worst" thing that the UK could do since it would deepen political divisions when the country needs unity, and would bring "chaos" when Britain needs certainty.

Corbyn, meanwhile, accused May of failing the country and demanded that she resign.

Any other prime minister, he said, suffering the 432-202 vote against May's Brexit plan would have resigned.

After losing on the no-confidence vote, Corbyn will be under pressure from within his own party ranks to back holding a second referendum on Brexit.

The Labour Party leader has defended the need to respect the result of the 2016 referendum in which 51.9 percent of British voters opted to abandon the EU.