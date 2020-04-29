Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting on the development of the Russian fuel and energy industry at Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, 29 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

A woman walks in the gardens of Piazza Cavour during the coronavirus lockdown in Rome, Italy, 29 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

A merchant in a desert alley in the town center during the coronavirus lockdown in Rome, Italy, 29 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

A cyclist passes a tribute to the NHS outside the Royal Free hospital in London, Britain, 29 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom on Wednesday overtook Spain to become the second-deadliest Covid-19 hotspot in Europe and third in the world after officials revised data to retroactively include deaths in care home settings, bringing the total number of reported fatalities to 26,092.

Public Health England said the inclusion of Covid-19 deaths outside of hospitals dating back to March added 3,811 deaths to the official UK toll, which only includes people who have died after testing positive for the virus. EFE-EPA

