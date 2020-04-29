The United Kingdom on Wednesday overtook Spain to become the second-deadliest Covid-19 hotspot in Europe and third in the world after officials revised data to retroactively include deaths in care home settings, bringing the total number of reported fatalities to 26,092.
Public Health England said the inclusion of Covid-19 deaths outside of hospitals dating back to March added 3,811 deaths to the official UK toll, which only includes people who have died after testing positive for the virus. EFE-EPA
jt