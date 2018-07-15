US President Donald J. Trump speaks during joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May (not seen) after their bilateral meeting at Chequers in Aylesbury, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE/POOL

British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with US President Donald J. Trump as he arrives for their bilateral meeting at Chequers in Aylesbury, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE/POOL

The president of the United States told the prime minister of the United Kingdom to sue the European Union instead of negotiating its Brexit terms, Theresa May said in a BBC interview Sunday.

Donald Trump had Friday told the press after a meeting with May at her official country residence outside of London, Chequers, that he understood why she thought a suggestion he had given on the UK's withdrawal from the bloc was "a little bit tough."

"He told me I should sue the EU," May told the BBC's Andrew Marr after he asked what Trump's "brutal" suggestion had been.

"No, we're going into negotiations with them (the EU)," she added.

The prime minister then pointed out that Trump had said not to walk away from the negotiations.

"But interestingly, what the president also said at that press conference, was don’t walk away, don’t walk away from negotiations because then you're stuck."

Trump spent the weekend in Scotland at a golf resort he owns.

His visit to the UK, where, besides holding talks with May, he and his wife Melania met Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle.

On Monday he would be in Helsinki meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.