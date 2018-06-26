Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge lays a wreath at the hall of remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge rekindles the 'Eternal Flame' at the hall of remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) and chairman of Yad Vashem Avner Shalev (R) enter the Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The United Kingdom's Prince William on Tuesday visited Israel's memorial to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust, where he paid his respects to those who were killed at the hands of Nazi Germany during World War II.

As part of his three-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, the Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath in memory of those who died and rekindled the eternal flame in the Hall of Remembrance at Jersualem's Yad Vashem center, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

"It has been a profoundly moving experience to visit Yad Vashem today," the prince wrote in the guest book at the memorial site.

"It is almost impossible to comprehend this appalling event in history. Every name, photograph and memory recorded here is a tragic reminder of the unimaginable human cost of the Holocaust and the immense loss suffered by the Jewish people," he continued.

His visit to the museum was "immensely poignant," a UK royal family statement said, recalling that last year William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had visited Stutthof concentration camp in Poland and Berlin's Holocaust Memorial.

The prince met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara afterwards, and was also expected to meet the nation's president, Reuvin Rivlin, at his official residence.

William would also attend a charity soccer event with children and teenagers in Jaffa and other official engagements before traveling to the neighboring Palestinian Territories.