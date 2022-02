Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels along Whitehall towards the Houses of Parliament in the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 11 May 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/VICKIE FLORES

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) and her racing adviser John Warren (L) attend day five of Royal Ascot, in Ascot, Britain, 19 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing mild “cold-like” symptoms and will continue with light duties this week, the statement added. EFE

