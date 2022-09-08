Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at at Balmoral, Scotland, Britain 06 September 2022.EFE/EPA/Andrew Milligan / POOL

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, Britain 06 September 2022.EFE/EPA/Andrew Milligan / POOL

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision after doctors said they were concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the Palace said in a statement.

The queen, 96, remains “comfortable” at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, it added.

Elizabeth’s first son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are with the queen at Balmoral, according to Clarence House, their royal residence.

(...)