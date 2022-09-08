The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision after doctors said they were concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the Palace said in a statement.
The queen, 96, remains “comfortable” at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, it added.
Elizabeth’s first son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are with the queen at Balmoral, according to Clarence House, their royal residence.
(...)