British Prime Minister Theresa May departs after addressing the media to announcing her resignation, outside 10 Downing Street, Central London, Britain, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she makes a statement at Downing Street in London in Britain, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

UK's Theresa May says she will stand down as prime minister on June 7

The United Kingdom's prime minister Theresa May on Friday said she would stand down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, paving the way for a leadership battle to appoint a new head of government just as the country navigates the choppy waters of Brexit.

The Conservative leader, who has come under increased pressure from her own party to announce her departure date amid internal schisms over her handling of Brexit, gave a speech outside her official Downing Street residence in London after meeting with her government's Chief Whip, Julian Smith, the lawmaker in charge of trying to keep party unity in Parliament.

"I believe it was right to persevere even when the odds against success were high," May, whose Brexit withdrawal bill was rejected three times in the House of Commons, said. "But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort," she continued.

"So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday the 7th of June, so that a successor can be chosen, I've agreed with the party chairman and the chairman of the 1922 Committee that the process for electing a new leader should begin in the following week," she said.

The United States President Donald Trump is due to visit the UK between June 3-6.

"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit. It will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honors the referendum. To lead, he or she will have to find consensus in parliament where I have not," May, who took over from David Cameron when he resigned after the Brexit referendum in June 2016, said.

"I will shortly leave the job that has been the honor of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last, I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love," a visibly emotional May concluded.

The former Home Secretary had faced an increasingly uphill struggle trying to pass her flagship withdrawal bill through the country's lower chamber of parliament.

Disadvantaged by her government's minority standing in the chamber, for which she relied on the like-minded Northern Irish party, the Democratic Unionists, she met growing opposition from within her own ranks as pro-Brexit backbench Tories turned against her leadership.

In a bid to consolidate her mandate to deliver Brexit – she took over from Cameron without a public vote – she called a snap general election in June 2017, a year after the referendum, in what transpired to be a huge misjudgment as she lost her majority.

She survived no-confidence motions from Labour and the right-wing of her own party.EFE-EPA

vg/jt/hh