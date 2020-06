Activists take part in a rally marking the first year anniversary since a million people marched against the now scrapped extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 09 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An activists takes part in a rally marking the first year anniversary since a million people marched against the now scrapped extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 09 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A man is detained by police during a rally marking the first year anniversary since a million people marched against the now scrapped extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 09 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The United Kingdom said Thursday that a controversial Hong Kong security law proposed by China would violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The British government has previously said it considers the planned legislation a “violation” of Beijing’s international obligations that would harm the freedoms of the city’s inhabitants.EFE-EPA

