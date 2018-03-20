United Kingdom officials are seeking a warrant to search the offices and computer systems of Cambridge Analytica, a political-data firm accused of illicitly harvesting and stockpiling data on millions of Facebook users, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The UK's investigation _ which could lead to criminal charges and fines _ underscores the high stakes for Facebook, which has become one of the world's largest companies by gathering data on individuals and then using it to target advertising.

Facebook's stock fell nearly 7 percent Monday, after the company said it was investigating reports that Cambridge Analytica has been stockpiling personal information _ sparking calls for regulation on both sides of the Atlantic.

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office, the country's top privacy enforcer, said late Monday that it had demanded that Facebook Inc. suspend its own audit of Cambridge Analytica, arguing that Facebook's search "could potentially compromise" the official investigation.

Facebook confirmed that its digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, which had been at Cambridge Analytica's office on Monday evening to do a "comprehensive audit" stood down at the request of the UK's privacy regulator.

At issue is whether Cambridge Analytica, which helped the Trump campaign in 2016, collected and used data from the accounts of millions of users obtained through a Facebook app without appropriate permissions _ and whether Facebook was too lax in protecting that information and ensuring it as deleted, according to the report Dow Jones Newswires.

Facebook on Friday said that it had suspended Cambridge Analytica to investigate reports that the data firm kept user records after promising Facebook in 2015 that it would delete them.

A spokesman for Cambridge Analytica didn't immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment on the warrant, but it has previously said it complied with Facebook's rules, and had deleted the information in question.

The allegations connect two major complaints against Facebook _ that it collects too much information about its users on one hand, and that it is easily manipulated by bad actors like hackers, terrorists or political operatives on the other. The scandal spurred calls from politicians in Europe and the United States on Monday for new regulations and probes.

Europe's national data-protection authorities are gathering in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the case. Under European Union law, the UK's privacy regulator is likely to take the lead in European investigations, because Cambridge Analytica's parent, SCL Group Ltd., is a British firm, privacy experts and regulators said.

Under the UK's privacy law, which is based on EU law, companies must ensure that personal information is "used for limited, specifically stated purposes." If the information includes "political opinions," then the information is subject to stricter rules.

