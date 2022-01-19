(L-R) Steve Rodhouse, NCA director general of operations; Rafael Perez, Spanish state secretary for security; UK advisor in Spain Sarah Cowley, and Mark Hallas, head of Crimestoppers during the launch of Operation Most Wanted in Madrid, Spain, January 19, 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

The United Kingdom and Spain have teamed up to track down 12 British fugitives wanted for a variety of charges ranging from murder to large-scale drug trafficking who are thought to be hiding out in Spain, many around the Costa del Sol.

At an event to launch the Most Wanted campaign, officials from the Spanish interior ministry, the UK’s National Crime Agency and the NGO Crimestoppers said anyone with information relating to the list of suspects could report to the authorities anonymously and in full confidence. EFE

lca/jt