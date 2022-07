London (United Kingdom), 19/07/2022.- A person rides a hired bike topless, due to the heat, in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, 19 July 2022. Britain is suffering from extreme hot weather as the temperatures in London reached 40.2C, the highest ever on record, according to Met Office figures. Transport for London (TfL) warned commuters not to travel on public transport as the infrastructure are under increased pressure with the unprecedented temperatures. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

UK swelters in 40C+ heat on hottest ever day

The United Kingdom registered its hottest ever day on Tuesday, with temperatures exceeding 40C (104F) for the first time.

“For the first time ever, 40C has provisionally been exceeded in the UK,” the country's Meteorological Office said in a statement.

London’s Heathrow airport recorded 40.2C at 12:50 local time on Tuesday, although temperatures were expected to climb further, the Met Office warned.

