Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves No. 10 Downing Street to attend the Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Commons, in London, Britain, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom's prime minister announced Wednesday that the country would within a period of one week expel 23 Russian diplomats considered to be undeclared intelligence officers as part of a list of punitive measures in reaction to the alleged Russian state-sponsored poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in a southern English city.

Theresa May read a statement to lawmakers in the House of Commons just hours after Russia ignored an ultimatum from the UK to hand over information regarding the use of a Novichok nerve agent against ex-spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, in Salisbury on Mar. 4.

"The Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr. Skripal and his daughter," the Conservative leader told the house. "This represents an unlawful use of force against the United Kingdom," May said.

"Under the Vienna convention, the United Kingdom will expel 23 diplomats," she continued, adding that such a move, which must be fulfilled within seven days, would be the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats from British soil in the last 30 years.

May said that UK intelligence network would strengthen its defenses against harmful Russian intelligence agents.

She said high-level contacts with Moscow would also be canceled and no government minister or royal family member would visit the country when it hosts the Russia 2018 soccer World Cup, due to start on June 14.

The government would also consider fresh anti-spy legislation and increased checks.

Russia's embassy in London slammed the decision and in a statement described the actions against its diplomatic corps as "unacceptable, unjustified and shortsighted."

It added that the "responsibility for the deterioration of the Russia-UK relationship lies with the current political leadership of Britain."

Meanwhile, the UK has called for an urgent meeting at the Security Council of the United Nations in order to discuss the attack against Skripal.

Also, NATO said offered its solidarity with the UK and its support in the ongoing police investigation.

"The 29 #NATO Allies have just agreed a statement expressing full solidarity with the UK and offering support after the Salisbury attack," Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general, said on his official Twitter account.

Specialists in the UK confirmed that the nerve agent allegedly used to poison the former double agent was what they described as a military-grade compound that was likely developed in a Russian laboratory, May said.

Skripal and his daughter were found slumped over a bench in Salisbury on Mar. 4 and both remained in a critical condition.

A police officer who attended the crime scene was also exposed to the toxic agent and was admitted to hospital in a serious condition but has since been reported to have improved.

Russia has repeatedly denied any knowledge of how Skripal, a former Russian colonel, fell ill and said it would ignore demands from the UK until it was granted access to the nerve agent.