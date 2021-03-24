The United Kingdom will launch the Turing Scheme next year to replace its participation in Erasmus after it left the European Union and opted to not participate in the education and training exchange program.

The new scheme is named after computing pioneer and wartime code-breaker Alan Turing.

It is set to provide UK students with funding for international opportunities in education and training across the world.

The 110 million pound ($151 million) program will each year allow 35,000 students to go to any country in the world, including those in the European Union, according to the UK Ministry of Education.

Explaining why the UK will no longer take part in Erasmus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was an “extremely expensive” scheme to participate in because his government would have to provide funds to the 2021-2027 European budget.

Johnson added students will have the opportunity to travel to “the best universities in the world” with the Turing scheme.

However, the details of the new program are not yet clear to some young British people.

“We have not heard of Turing but we were aware of Erasmus,” Ben Harding, a mathematics student at University College London, tells Efe.

He says it is important to “have a replacement because there are people who value it… even if it is a shadow of its former self.”

The past 12 months of the pandemic have left little space for UK students to think about studying abroad. Before the pandemic, Brits were not the leading participants in the Erasmus scheme but the UK was a strong choice for many EU students, being the second-favorite for Spaniards and Italians.