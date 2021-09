The United Kingdom is expanding its vaccine campaign to give Covid-19 booster shots to healthcare personnel and the over 50s as part of a government bid to bring the pandemic under control in the upcoming months.

The UK government announced the measure Tuesday after advice from experts, who recommended boosters shots of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs and said it is safe to get a Covid-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time.EFE

