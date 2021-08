People queue up at a Covid vaccination centre in London, Britain, 26 July 2021. Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly in after a sharp increase following England's so called 'freedom day' July 19. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Commuters sit inside a bus in London, Britain, 19 July 2021. England lifted many of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on 19 July, in a move that has been dubbed as 'Freedom Day.' EFE/EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A pedestrian walks past a Covid vaccination centre in London, Britain, 26 July 2021. Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly in after a sharp increase following England's so called 'freedom day' July 19. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

A Covid vaccination centre in London, Britain, 26 July 2021. Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly in after a sharp increase following England's so called 'freedom day' July 19. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Young people who get the Covid-19 jab in the United Kingdom will be offered discounts on food delivery and taxi hailing apps, government authorities announced on Sunday.

Ride-hailing firms, including Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims, will offer the discounts for the younger population as an incentive to boost the vaccination campaign in the 18-29 age group.EFE

