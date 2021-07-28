Fully vaccinated people traveling to England from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival next month, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Wednesday.

“We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK,” the ministry posted on Twitter.

“From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed,” he added.EFE

