Asylum seekers who enter the United Kingdom irregularly via the English Channel will be sent to Rwanda under a new relocation plan, British prime minister, Boris Johnson, said on Thursday.

“Our compassion may be infinite, but our capacity to help people is not,” Boris said in a speech in Kent in which he outlined the government’s new immigration plans, yet to be approved, that could send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda. EFE

