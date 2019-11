Malaysian protesters hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-nuclear protest in front of the Australian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 20, 2011. EFE-EPA FILE/SHAMSHAHRIN SHAMSUDIN

Malaysia's Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) Yeo Bee Yin shows plastic waste inside a cargo container before it is back to the country of origin in Port Klang, Selangor, Malaysia, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Indonesian scavanger, Suparno, 60, stands in front of burning plastic waste at an imported plastic dumpsite in Mojokerto, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

The United Kingdom said Monday it would take back more than 40 containers of illegally imported waste from Malaysia, according to the high commissioner to the country.

In a joint statement with the Malaysian environment and climate change ministry, commissioner Charles Hay said the UK would take back 42 containers of plastic imported into Penang port between March 2018 and March 2019, which lacked the necessary paperwork.