Russian servicemen observe the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel complex in Mariupol, Ukraine, on 6 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

All of the women, children and elderly who remained inside the besieged Azovstal steel works in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol have been safely evacuated, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday.

"This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," she said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Today we managed to pull out 50 women, children and old people from Azovstal. We will continue with the evacuation operation tomorrow (Sunday) morning," she wrote, possibly referring to non-elderly male civilians.

