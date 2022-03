Ukrainian policemen patrol after a Russian rocket attack in Stoyanka village, near Irpin, Ukraine, 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE

A view of damage after a Russian rocket attack in Stoyanka village, near Irpin, Ukraine, 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE

Ukrainian refugees flee from the city of Irpin as they arrive through a safe corridor into Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Ukraine’s armed forces have regained control over the city of Irpin on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, the mayor said in a video statement.

“Today Irpin is liberated,” Oleksandr Markushin, Irpin’s mayor, said in a statement shared on social media.

However, he urged residents not to return to the city yet, adding that the situation remained dangerous.

(...)