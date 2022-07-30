Ukrainian servicemen have a rest on their positions in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, 28 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Ukraine requested the Red Cross and the United Nations to investigate an attack that killed 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the country’s east.

“The committed explosion is a cynical terrorist act of the Russian Federation, a military provocation and a typical false flag operation, the purpose of which is to cover up war crimes, discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine, disrupt the supply of Western weapons and increase social tension in Ukrainian society,” Ukrainian authorities, including the army and defense ministry, said in a joint statement.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the attack on the prison in Olenivka, located in separatist Donetsk territory behind the front line.

(...)